New York man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing woman 54 times, during first day of trial

An Albany, New York, man pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial in Suffolk County on Monday, for the brutal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney’s office said Kason Parker, 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Meghan Kiefer.

"This defendant showed no mercy in the brutal and senseless murder of the victim, Meghan Kiefer," Tierney said. "The defendant chose to plead guilty rather than go to trial once he was confronted in court with the irrefutable evidence in this case put together by the Suffolk County Police Department. This plea will not return Ms. Kiefer to her family, but hopefully, it will provide a small measure of closure for all those that loved her."

On Oct. 23, 2021, Kiefer made plans to go shopping with her friend but needed to stop by her home to grab her credit card from Parker, her ex-boyfriend who was living with her at the time.

When Kiefer arrived, she went inside the home and was seen getting into an argument on the front porch of the home, investigators learned.

At the time, Kiefer’s friend’s one-year-old twins were in the back seat of the vehicle.

Kiefer walked back to the vehicle when Parker pulled her away from the door and stabbed her 54 times in her face, neck, head and torso.

Kiefer’s friend got out of the vehicle to render first aid until Parker went after her next. The friend ran to the street before running back to her vehicle. Parker then got into his own vehicle, backed out of the driveway and hit Kiefer’s friend’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The DA’s office said Kiefer’s friend called 911, identified the suspect as Kiefer’s boyfriend and said he fled in a red four-door sedan, providing the license plate to the dispatcher.

Kiefer was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. On the way, she went into cardiac arrest and died just minutes after arriving at the hospital.

The next day, police received a Crime Stoppers tip that Parker intended to flee the area to North Carolina on a Port Authority bus out of New York City.

He was ultimately located on a bus headed to North Carolina, and when asked for his name, Parker said it was Steven. Detectives later identified him as Parker and arrested him after he was found to have a bandage on his right hand and medical supplies with him.

On Oct. 25, Parker’s red Acura was in Dix Hills. Detectives executed a search warrant on the vehicle, which the DA’s office said had a "tremendous" amount of physical evidence including a folding knife that tested positive for blood and a mixture of Kiefer’s and Parker’s DNA.

Also located were Parker’s clothes, which tested positive for Kiefer’s blood.

Another piece of evidence obtained, according to the DA’s office, was dashboard camera footage of Parker fleeing the scene of Kiefer’s murder and multiple admissions to killing her.

Opening statements of the trial began on Monday, and by the time three witnesses testified, Parker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.