New York

New York man fatally shot by 2 police officers, prompting investigation

The NY officers repeatedly instructed Edward Holmes to drop his weapon before he fired it, police say

Associated Press
Published
  • Edward Holmes, 58, was fatally shot in Buffalo on Saturday morning by two officers after he discharged his shotgun and officers returned fire.
  • The officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and found Holmes holding a shotgun in a residential street.
  • The officers repeatedly instructed him to drop his weapon before he fired it, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Two officers in New York shot and killed a man over the weekend, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and his family to demand answers.

Edward Holmes, 58, was fatally shot Saturday morning in Buffalo after police say he discharged his shotgun and officers returned fire.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and encountered Holmes holding a shotgun in the middle of a residential street.

He said Saturday that officers told Holmes numerous times to drop his weapon, but he fired it instead.

Police have not identified the officers but have said they'll release body camera video in the coming days. (Fox News)

Gramaglia said the two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave and New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is investigating, both of which are standard protocol in police shootings.

Police have not identified the officers but have said they'll release body camera video from the officers in the coming days.

Friends and family of Holmes, meanwhile, held a vigil Sunday evening outside Holmes' home. They questioned why officers had not tried more to deescalate the situation.

They noted that police have said the 911 call appears to have come from Holmes' number.