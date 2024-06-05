Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

New York man charged in motorbike hit-and-run that left student in coma allegedly tried to hide evidence

Austin Breyette is accused of suppressing evidence, including a blue dirt bike and a red Porsche

Audrey Conklin
Published
A New York State man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four counts related to an alleged motorbike hit-and-run that left a University at Albany student in a coma in April.

Austin Breyette, 25, of Watervliet, is accused of hitting 19-year-old Alexa Kropf with what police previously described as an "illegal dirt bike" on the evening of April 26 when she was out with her friends.

Breyette now faces one count of second-degree assault, one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

An indictment obtained by NEWS 10 ABC/ FOX 23 Albany states that Breyette allegedly attempted to conceal evidence, including a blue dirt bike and a red Porsche.

NEW YORK COLLEGE STUDENT, 19, IN COMA AFTER ILLEGAL DIRT BIKE HIT-AND-RUN

A split image of Austin Breyette and Alexa Kropt

Austin Breyette is charged in a motorbike hit-and-run that left 19-year-old Alexa Kropf in a coma. (Albany County DA/family handout)

"It's a nightmare for a parent. I wish it on no one ever," Kropf's father, Jim Kropf, previously told Fox News Digital.

Kropf underwent two brain surgeries to remove bleeding and swelling, her father said. She also suffered two broken bones in her lower right leg, fractures in her pelvis, five broken ribs and bruised lungs, he told Fox News Digital.

BRIDE-TO-BE SHOT AT DC NIGHTCLUB DAYS BEFORE WEDDING VOWS TO ‘NEVER RETURN’ TO CITY

Kropf family

Jim Kropf described his daughter Alexa as loving, fun, responsible and hard-working. She is "a best friend" to her younger sister, and her younger brother "looks up to her." (Family handout)

"When you look at this beautiful girl, who now has her head half shaved, and you can see the 50 staples that are in her skull because her skull had been cut open two times for the surgery – you see that the swelling and the scars and the more staples in her leg… a feeding tube, oxygen up through her nose, as well – it's horrific. Every single time I approach the bed to talk to her, it's so emotional. And you have to stay positive. It's such torture – torture as a parent to have to do that."

ALBANY, NEW YORK, POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN ‘AMBUSH’ DURING TRAFFIC STOP ATTEMPT; SUSPECT DEAD: POLICE

Albany police previously said the hit-and-run suspect was "driving an illegal dirt bike at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of groups of people in the roadway" on the 400 block of Hudson Avenue when he hit Kropf, according to a press release.

Jim Kropf and his two daughters

Jim Kropf thanked the medical staff with the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU), the Ronald McDonald House for providing a place for his family to stay while visiting Alexa in the hospital, and local law enforcement. (Family handout)

"While driving at a high rate of speed, the suspect struck the victim and caused her to be thrown in the air, and land in the roadway several feet away from the initial impact," police said.

Alexa had been out with friends that Saturday night; the dirt-biker hit her on a one-way street.

Breyette is being held at the Albany County Jail on $100,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond or $200,000 partially secured bond, according to the DA's office. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.