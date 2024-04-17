Albany, New York, police officer shot in ‘ambush’ during traffic stop attempt; suspect dead: officials

An Albany, New York, police officer was shot early Wednesday after attempting to pull over a vehicle before he returned fire, killing the driver, authorities said.

Police Chief Eric Hawkins said the officer had witnessed a speeding vehicle just before 12:30 a.m. A short pursuit ensued, and the driver refused to stop, Hawkins said. A short time later, the officer saw the vehicle parked along a road.

The officer, footage from his body-worn camera reveals, approached the vehicle. When he was about 5 feet away, the driver emerged from the car and "immediately" started firing at the officer, striking him in the upper thigh.

The officer immediately returned fire, striking the suspect, Hawkins said.

Both the officer and the suspect were transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital. The suspect was pronounced deceased at 1:13 a.m. The officer underwent surgery and was later reported as alert and conscious.

"We just experienced one of an officer's worst nightmares, and that is being ambushed performing a routine part of their duties," he said.

Hawkins said he looked at footage from the officer's body-worn camera. "There's no other way to describe this, but an ambush," he said. "This officer was doing exactly what he was supposed to be doing."

The footage, released by Albany police, shows the officer approaching a vehicle with its driver-side door open when a man emerges from behind the car with his arm raised and pointed at the officer. Two loud bangs are heard, and the officer begins to run away, making pained noises before saying "shots fired" as the video cuts off.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said at the news conference that there are indications that the man "is somebody with a troubled history, not necessarily a criminal history."

She said she was grateful that she was able to speak to the officer.

"This was not what he expected to happen today during his shift," she said.

The Albany Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The names of the officer and the suspect have not been released.

