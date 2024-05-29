New York man arrested after allegedly attempting to run down students, rabbi near Brooklyn school with car

A New York man is in police custody after a manhunt when he fled the scene where he allegedly tried to run down several Jewish students and a rabbi with a vehicle outside a Brooklyn school on Wednesday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the New York Police Department (NYPD) responded to an incident on Glenwood Road within the 63rd Precinct.

Police said a 58-year-old man was driving a white 2011 Ford Crown Victoria onto the sidewalk in an attempt to injure pedestrians.

Sources told Yeshiva World News that Boro Park Shomrim received urgent calls that a white sedan had twice attempted to hit Yeshiva Bochurim and a rabbi outside the Vien Yeshiva in Canarsie neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the suspect attempting to run over Bochurim, but fails to do so.

The video then shows the driver going around the block and returning to the Yeshiva and is seen in the footage driving up the curb and onto school property.

Police said there were no injuries, and the driver was taken into custody shortly after locating him. Police have not released the suspect's name or further details at this time.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force told Fox News Digital it is aware of the incident and that the investigation is being led by the NYPD.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

This latest incident comes as college campuses across the country face mounting protests surrounding the Israel-Hamas war and growing reports of harassment and antisemitism towards students.

Earlier this month, the U.S. House also passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which aims to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses and would expand the legal definition of antisemitism used to enforce anti-discrimination laws.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.