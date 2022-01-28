New York Gov. Hochul, Manhattan DA Bragg meet as crime crisis escalates

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul met with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Friday to discuss the escalating crime crisis in New York City and Bragg's approach to prosecuting crime.

Bragg has been under sustained criticism ever since he released a memo outlining criminal prosecution priorities that many regard as soft on crime.

The two Democrats released statements after their meeting.

FALLEN NYPD DETECTIVE'S GRIEVING WIDOW CALLS OUT BRAGG IN HEARTBREAKING EULOGY

"My highest priority is protecting the safety of New Yorkers," Gov. Hochul said. "I met with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg today, and we had a productive conversation. I reiterated my belief that safety and justice must go hand in hand. I will continue to work with all of our district attorneys, Mayor Adams, the NYPD and every New Yorker who is working to restore our sense of security and enforce our laws."

In his statement, Bragg echoed Hochul's themes: "This afternoon I met with Governor Hochul to discuss our shared vision for public safety and commitment to enforce the law. Our conversation included the importance of accountability, preventing shoplifting by breaking up burglary rings, keeping the trains safe, deterring brazen conduct and reducing gun violence. I‘ll be working in partnership with her and in close coordination with the NYPD, the mayor and other local partners toward our common goal — protecting the people and businesses of Manhattan and keeping all New Yorkers safe."

NY GOV. HOCHUL ISSUES WARNING TO BRAGG: ‘I HAVE OPTIONS’

Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino reported earlier Friday that Bragg may be "rethinking" the policies he outlined in his controversial memo. Bragg is set to meet with business leaders next week, Gasparino reported, and will emphasize protecting retail workers.

Bragg is one of many Democratic district attorneys around the country who have announced or enacted policies critics say amount to decriminalizing many violations and favoring offenders over victims. Those district attorneys include George Gascon in Los Angeles, Jose Garza in Austin, and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Police officers have increasingly been attacked in the nation's worst crime wave in decades. Two New York City police officers were killed in the Bronx last week. A Houston constable was killed, allegedly by an illegal immigrant, early Sunday morning, and three more Houston police officers were wounded in a shootout Thursday. A Kentucky state trooper was wounded Friday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to their Friday meeting, Gov. Hochul had cryptically warned Bragg that she has "options" should he stand by the policies he outlined in his memo.