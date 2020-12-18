Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

NY driver trapped in car for hours after plow covers him in 4 feet of snow

He suffered hypothermia, frostbite

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
A 58-year-old driver was trapped for over 10 hours after a plow covered his car with almost 4 feet of snow in upstate New York early Thursday, authorities said.

The man, Kevin Kresen, suffered from hypothermia and frostbite as his car was without heat due to a broken serpentine belt, according to a release from New York State Police.

At first, authorities failed to locate Kresen, who veered off State Route 17C in the town of Owego, police said.

    Driver stranded in Owego, N.Y. for over 10 hours after a plow covered his car with almost 4 feet of snow, Dec. 17, 2020 (New York State Police)((New York State Police))

But a state trooper finally managed to spot Kresen’s vehicle after digging through the snow to try to locate a mailbox to check the address.

Kresen was taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment.

Owego was pummeled by over three feet of snow Wednesday night into Thursday from Winter Storm Gail.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post. 

