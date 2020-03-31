New York Gov. Cuomo: Don't expect coronavirus crisis to end soon or you will be 'disappointed every morning'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on his state’s residents Tuesday to soften their expectations of when the coronavirus crisis will end because its “not going to be soon.”

Cuomo made the remark Tuesday as New York is fighting 75,795 confirmed cases of COVID-19, by far the most in the U.S. The sickness has killed 1,550 people across New York state – and there is now only one county left that has not reported a positive test.

“We are all anxious. We are all tired. We are all fatigued, it’s been all bad news for a long time. Our whole lifestyle has been disrupted. Everybody wants to know one thing: when is it over? Nobody knows,” Cuomo said.

“But, I can say this -- it is not going to be soon,” he added, noting that projections show the outbreak will get worse before it improves.

“If our apex is 14 to 21 days, that is our apex. You have to then come down the other side of the mountain once you hit the apex,” he continued. “So calibrate yourself and your expectations so you are not disappointed every morning you get up.”

Cuomo’s brother, Chris – a CNN anchor – has become one of the latest New York state residents to test positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. Cuomo acknowledged his diagnosis Tuesday, saying that “he is going to be fine” and is self-quarantining inside his basement at home.

In a positive development, Cuomo said the rate of patients being discharged from hospitals has risen over the last week.