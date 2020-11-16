New York county says it won't enforce Cuomo's limit on Thanksgiving gatherings

A county in New York is refusing to comply with one of Gov. Cuomo's coronavirus orders, citing mass depression and stress resulting from a "constant barrage" of regulations.

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino announced the decision in a scathing Facebook post Saturday, which added to already-growing tension over the state's restrictions. Cuomo's order, which limits Thanksgiving gatherings to 10 people, has already faced pushback from Staten Island Republican Joe Borelli, who appeared to mock the restriction earlier this month.

Giardino said on Saturday: "With regard to the Thanksgiving Executive Order, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office will NOT be enforcing it against our County residents."

"Frankly, I am not sure it could sustain a Constitutional challenge in Court for several reasons including your house is your castle. And as a Sheriff with a law degree I couldn't in good faith attempt to defend it Court, so I won't," he added.

"Who and how many people you invite in to your home is your business, unlike outdoor gatherings which may receive a police response if disorderly or other violations of public nuisance laws occur."

According to the Times Union, the governor's office accused Giardino of playing politics with people's lives.

“Politicians acting like politicians and ignoring what the actual experts say has been fueling the spread of this virus is what plunged this country in this continued public health crisis in the first place,” said Cuomo's senior adviser, Richard Azzopardi.

He added: “We urge everyone to continue to be smart and act responsibly. We know this makes people unhappy, but better unhappy then sick or worse."