NY congressman calls for DOJ to investigate Cuomo's nursing home order

Rep. Tom Reed is calling for a federal investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican from upstate Corning is arguing that the governor’s order requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-19-positive patients directly led to the deaths of thousands of residents.

"Fifteen thousand souls died as a result of Gov. Cuomo’s order," Reed said Saturday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Cuomo’s directive, signed into law on March 25 and rescinded in May, required nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients released from hospitals. Reed criticized Cuomo and state leadership in a statement to congressional colleagues.

"Governor Cuomo’s disastrous March order knowingly sent COVID-positive patients into nursing homes, which led to the deaths of thousands of the state’s parents and grandparents," Reed wrote in the statement.

"Since that fateful order, the state has done everything in its power to downplay its horrific errors and prevent the public, lawmakers, and federal investigators from knowing the truth," the statement continued. "Now, the state’s convenient narrative is falling apart."

Reed, who is a member of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, also referenced recent comments made by Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor. "We have a taped admission by Cuomo’s number two, where she admitted covering up this data," Reed said.

The New York Post first reported that Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, told leading state Democrats that the administration feared the data could "be used against us" by the Justice Department during a video conference call.

On Friday, DeRosa addressed the call, and the governor’s office released a transcript and timeline explaining that officials were worried the Trump administration would politicize the situation to attack Democratic opponents.

Reed called on President Biden and the Justice Department to investigate the state’s actions.

"President Biden, you said you would use your Justice Department in an honorable way, objective way," Reed said on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"We’re going to make sure the Justice Department does just that," he added. "And we’re going to use those tools of justice to make sure those fifteen thousand souls that died are going to be heard from and justice will be done."

Reed represents New York’s 23rd District, which includes 11 counties and extends along the state’s border with Pennsylvania. He has been a member of Congress since 2010.

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.