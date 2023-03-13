Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York concert venue issues first statement since GloRilla stampede

A statement on behalf of Rochester's Main Street Armory and its owner says venue is 'devastated by the events'

Associated Press
Operators of the western New York concert venue where three people were trampled to death in a crowd surge after a show by the rapper GloRilla say they are "devastated by the events" and cooperating with the city as it investigates.

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.

The city temporarily shut down the former military armory by refusing to renew its entertainment license while criminal and regulatory investigations are underway.

A spokesman for Rochester, New York's Main Street Armory has issued a statement on the venue's behalf for the first time since a deadly stampede at a March 5 rap concert.

A spokesman for Rochester, New York's Main Street Armory has issued a statement on the venue's behalf for the first time since a deadly stampede at a March 5 rap concert. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca)

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, died and at least six people were injured after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the March 5 show.

Police said concertgoers described hearing what they believed to be gunshots, but no evidence of gunfire has been found. The venue's main arena holds about 5,000 people.

"The Main Street Armory, Scott Donaldson, and his team are devastated by the events that occurred March 5, 2023. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones of Rhondesia Belton, Brandy Miller and Aisha Stephens," the written statement released by the law office Gallo & Iacovangelo said in part. "Over the years, the Armory has successfully hosted hundreds of events."

It was the first public statement from the venue since the concert.