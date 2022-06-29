Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Los Angeles father, son found dead in possible murder-suicide

No weapons were recovered at the scene

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father and son were found dead in a Los Angeles neighborhood Tuesday evening and authorities believe it could be a murder-suicide. 

Los Angeles police responded to a call in the Chatsworth neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night. 

A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle

A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle (Los Angeles Police Department)

Officers found the bodies of a man and a young boy outside a vehicle that was parked near William Tell Aggeler High School. 

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office later identified the man as 35-year-old Jose Romo Guerra and 10-year-old Michael Romo Sandoval, a father and son from Canoga Park. 

MURDER COLD CASE SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS OHIO WOMAN'S HUSBAND AFTER REMAINS FOUND IN UTAH

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton reiterated after conflicting reports that the pair were found outside the vehicle and died at the scene. 

Hamilton told reporters that a murder-suicide was a "working theory." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear exactly how the pair died. No weapons were recovered at the scene and the case remains under investigation. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  