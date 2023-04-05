New York City rookie police officer shot, in stable condition; shooter remains at large: officials

A rookie New York City police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon and is in stable condition, according to officials, while the alleged shooter remains on the run.

Officials said that the shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. in Jamaica, Queens, after an MTA driver flagged two police officers down and told them that there were two men involved in a dispute involving a bus seat, according to FOX 5.

The shooting suspect allegedly pushed two police officers as he exited the bus and fled the scene, running north.

When one of the police officers caught up with the suspect, a brief struggle took place, followed by the suspect allegedly firing a shot which struck near the officer's right hip, officials said.

The other police officer on the scene fired his gun twice, but it's not known if the suspect was struck.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene.

The officer who was injured was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police released a picture of the suspect, encouraging anyone with information to call 800-COPSHOT.

The officer shot had only been a New York City police officer for three months, officials said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.