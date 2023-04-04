Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Illinois police arrest five Chicago- area high school students after lockdown

Highland Park High School was placed on lockdown while police investigated the incident

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Rep. Crenshaw pushes back on CNN over school shootings Video

Rep. Crenshaw pushes back on CNN over school shootings

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas argued with CNN host Dana Bash about what we can do to prevent school shootings in the wake of the massacre at a Nashville Christian school.

Police in Illinois arrested five suburban Chicago high school students on Tuesday after a report of a student with a gun sent the campus into lockdown for a few hours.

The five students were arrested at Highland Park High School on Tuesday morning after a student reported seeing a fellow peer with a gun, police said, according to FOX 32.

Officials identified the student who allegedly had a gun with security video showing him and another student leaving the building.

After searching the building, two students were arrested, District 113 Superintendent Bruce Law said in a memo to parents.

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL EVACUATED AFTER 21 PEOPLE REPORT INJURIES FROM 'CHEMICAL SPILL'

Police in Illinois arrested five suburban Chicago high school students on Tuesday after a report of a student with a gun sent the campus into lockdown for a few hours.

Police in Illinois arrested five suburban Chicago high school students on Tuesday after a report of a student with a gun sent the campus into lockdown for a few hours. (FOX 32)

The five students were arrested at Highland Park High School on Tuesday morning after a student reported seeing a fellow peer with a gun, police said, according to FOX 32.

The five students were arrested at Highland Park High School on Tuesday morning after a student reported seeing a fellow peer with a gun, police said, according to FOX 32. (FOX 32)

Officials said that five students in total were arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials identified the student who allegedly had a gun with security video showing him and another student leaving the building.

Officials identified the student who allegedly had a gun with security video showing him and another student leaving the building. (FOX 32)

Officials said that five students in total were arrested.

Officials said that five students in total were arrested. (FOX 32)

Other public buildings in Highland Park were also sent into lockdowns during the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.