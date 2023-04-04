Illinois police arrest five Chicago- area high school students after lockdown

Police in Illinois arrested five suburban Chicago high school students on Tuesday after a report of a student with a gun sent the campus into lockdown for a few hours.

The five students were arrested at Highland Park High School on Tuesday morning after a student reported seeing a fellow peer with a gun, police said, according to FOX 32.

Officials identified the student who allegedly had a gun with security video showing him and another student leaving the building.

After searching the building, two students were arrested, District 113 Superintendent Bruce Law said in a memo to parents.

Officials said that five students in total were arrested.

Other public buildings in Highland Park were also sent into lockdowns during the incident.