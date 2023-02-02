New York City police arrest teenager in fatal September shooting: reports
Suspect is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting the victim in the abdomen, during a fight.
New York City police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday night in connection to a fatal shooting in September that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy in Brooklyn, according to reports.
Fox station WNYW in New York City reported that the suspect was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
NYPD officers were dispatched to a call of shots being fired at McLaughlin Park near Tillary and Jay streets on Sept. 7, 2022.
When they arrived, officers found 15-year-old Unique Smith, who had been shot in the abdomen.
Smith was transported to an area hospital where he later died, the station reported.
Local authorities said Smith was a student at the Brooklyn Lab Charter School, located just two blocks away from McLaughlin Park.
Smith was dismissed from school at 1:30 p.m. on the day of the shooting. After leaving school, he went to the park, where he sat on a bench with two females.
Two boys approached Smith, WNYW said, before the exchanging of words and the flying of fists. At one point, one of the boys pulled out a gun and shot Smith.