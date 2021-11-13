Expand / Collapse search
NYC police arrest Central Park rape suspect

Paulie Velez was wanted in connection to an alleged rape in Central Park

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
New York City Police Department arrest Central Park rape suspect

Paulie Velez was wanted in connection to a rape near Central Park.

The New York City Police Department has arrested Paulie Velez, 25, who was wanted for the alleged rape of a 27-year-old woman on Thursday.

Velez was charged with rape, robbery, strangulation, assault, sex abuse, and criminal possession of stolen property, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.

WANTED:  @NYPDDetectives  need your help to identify &amp; locate this man in regard to the rape of a 27-year-old woman in Central Park on Thurs, 11/11/21, at approximately 7:20am. 

Velez was arrested at 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 13.

HOW RUNNERS CAN STAY SAFE FROM ATTACKERS

The suspect was wanted in regards to a reported assault on Thursday at around 7:20 a.m. According to NYPD Inspector Michael King, the 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while walking near Swan Lake and Wollman Rink.

MANHUNT FOR NEW YORK'S CENTRAL PARK RAPE SUSPECT CONTINUES, POLICE APPEAL FOR PUBLIC'S HELP

The victim was allegedly grabbed from behind and choked, which briefly knocked her unconscious. She woke up to cuts and bruises across her arm and chin.

A bystander in the park helped her call the police, and she later was admitted to Mount Sinai West hospital for treatment, ABC 7 reported. 

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer at Fox News. You can reach him at Adam.Sabes@fox.com.