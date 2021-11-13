NYC police arrest Central Park rape suspect

The New York City Police Department has arrested Paulie Velez, 25, who was wanted for the alleged rape of a 27-year-old woman on Thursday.

Velez was charged with rape, robbery, strangulation, assault, sex abuse, and criminal possession of stolen property, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.

Velez was arrested at 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 13.

The suspect was wanted in regards to a reported assault on Thursday at around 7:20 a.m. According to NYPD Inspector Michael King, the 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while walking near Swan Lake and Wollman Rink.

The victim was allegedly grabbed from behind and choked, which briefly knocked her unconscious. She woke up to cuts and bruises across her arm and chin.

A bystander in the park helped her call the police, and she later was admitted to Mount Sinai West hospital for treatment, ABC 7 reported.

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.