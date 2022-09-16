New York City man pleads guilty to slashing mom's throat, dumping her body in trash can

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City man admitted Friday that he viciously beat his mother then sliced her throat to get his hands on her $11 million fortune, according to prosecutors.

Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder as part of a plea deal for the grisly murder of Paula Chin, 65, in her Lower Manhattan apartment Jan. 30, 2019.

He's scheduled to be sentenced to a minimum of 18 years to life in prison Oct. 18.

"This was a brutal and shocking murder of the defendant's own mother, and while nothing can undo this tragedy, today's guilty plea represents an important step towards justice," Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Chin's other son reported her missing in February 2019, days after Eng stuffed her corpse into a garbage can at the family home in Morristown, New Jersey.

Eng had bludgeoned his mother and slit her throat before calling two friends for help. He told one friend his mother "took a while to die," court papers say.

The trio scrubbed down the Tribeca apartment, hoisted Chin's body into her black SUV and dumped it at the weekend home in New Jersey, where police later found the decomposing remains.

In a series of incriminating text messages, Eng wrote "It's done" and "I'm free."

The wayward son wasted no time trying to access his mother's estate in the days after the murder, changing the passwords to her bank accounts and searching for inheritance lawyers.

The mundane internet queries were scattered among Google searches for ways to dispose of his mother's body, such as "diy bone meal."

The friends who helped him were charged with lesser crimes, including concealment of a human corpse. Their cases are still pending.

Eng's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.