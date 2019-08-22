Expand / Collapse search
New York
Man in NYC killed when elevator drops, crushes him between shaft and wall: report

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A man reportedly died in New York City on Thursday when an apartment building's elevator suddenly dropped, crushing him inside.

Around 8:30 a.m., the unidentified man was exiting the elevator into the lobby of the building, located in the Kips Bay neighborhood on the East Side of Manhattan, when the elevator malfunctioned, according to WABC-TV.

The elevator reportedly left the man trapped between the elevator car and a wall within the elevator shaft. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the news outlet reported.

The city's fire department tweeted Thursday morning they were investigating "a confined space incident" at a location on Third Avenue and East 25th Street, but didn't immediately provide additional information online.

The incident was reportedly captured on surveillance video.

