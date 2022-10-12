New York calling for Air National Guard volunteers to help with migrant crisis

The State of New York is calling on its Air National Guard members for help as bus loads of migrants continue to arrive in New York City daily.

"Asylum seekers have arrived in New York City (NYC) over recent months from Nations in Central and South America," reads a memo seeking Air National Guard Volunteers that was obtained by Fox News Digital. "The asylum seekers are arriving at the NYC Port Authority bus terminal at a rate of four (4) to nine (9) buses daily without coordination with NYC Officials. Up to this point, NYC Officials have worked with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to manage the reception of these asylum seekers. NYC Officials have identified a need to establish a more comprehensive and formal receiving process."

The memo comes as Republican governors in border states have launched an effort in recent weeks to bus migrants crossing the southern border to sanctuary cities such as New York City, Washington D.C., and Chicago.

Texas and Arizona have bussed over 10,000 illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities, while Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis flew approximately 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month.

The buses have shifted some of the crisis that has plagued border states to northern locations, with New York City declaring a state of emergency over the influx of migrants that Mayor Eric Adams projected will cost the city $1 billion this fiscal year.

New York City has responded to the crisis by reportedly pulling over buses that were carrying migrants and attempting to get them taken off the road by searching for infractions such as low tire treads, fluid levels and poor windshield wiper placement.

"This is another pathetic ploy by Mayor Adams to stop Texas from busing migrants to his self-declared sanctuary city," a spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office told Fox News last month. "Each bus used by the State of Texas for this busing mission undergoes thorough Texas Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle inspections before departing for sanctuary cities."

Now, the state is responding by calling on its Air National Guard troops to help, searching for volunteers who can staff migrant shelters and processing centers.

"The purpose of this operation is to mitigate human suffering for individuals arriving in NYC to request asylum status in the United States," the memo reads.

Reached for comment by Fox News Digital Wednesday, a spokesperson for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the governor has already ordered the deployment of 147 members of the New York National Guard to assist with the situation in New York City.

"Governor Hochul remains concerned about the safety and well-being of asylum seekers who are coming to our state, and we continue to coordinate closely with the City on the immediate response and support their requests for federal assistance," the spokesperson said.

Adams' office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.