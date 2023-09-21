Expand / Collapse search
New York

New York bus carrying band students overturns on interstate, leaving 1 dead, several injured

New York State Police said the incident happened on I-84 south of Middletown

Adam Sabes
A bus carrying high school band students overturned in New York on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured.

The incident happened on westbound Interstate 84, just south of Middletown, New York, state police told Fox News. At least one person is dead and several others injured.

A spokesperson for the Farmingdale School District in New York told Fox News the bus was carrying their high school band.

The bus was headed to a location in Pennsylvania, the school district spokesperson said.

Bus seen overturned on side of interstate in New York

A bus carrying high school band students overturned in New York on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured. (WNYW)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she has been briefed on the crash.

Bus in New York carrying band students seen overturned with emergency vehicles nearby

The incident happened on westbound I-84 just south of Middletown, N.Y., state police told Fox News. At least one person is dead and several others injured. (WNYW)

"I have been briefed on the tragedy in Orange County where a bus filled with high school students was involved in an accident, leading to injuries and one fatality. At my direction, personnel from the New York State Police and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are onsite to assist local emergency response teams. We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation," Hochul said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.