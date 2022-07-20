Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York authorities release video of shark chasing fish near Long Island's Jones Beach

The New York State Department of Parks and Recreation shared aerial footage of a shark chasing fish off Jones Beach

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Shark chases school of fish near Jones Beach Video

Shark chases school of fish near Jones Beach

The New York State Department of Parks and Recreation released aerial video of a shark chasing a school of fish in the waters off Jones Beach.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another shark sighting on Long Island was caught on camera in the waters off Jones Beach last week. The New York State Department of Parks and Recreation released an aerial video of a shark chasing a school of fish. 

The video was taken from a state parks lifeguard drone. Officials say it is unclear if this is the same shark spotted multiple times over the weekend.

SHARKS LIKE TO SUMMER IN CAPE COD TOO: NANTUCKET FEEDING FRENZY CAUGHT ON VIDEO

  • Shark chases school of fish
    Image 1 of 2

    The New York State Department of Parks and Recreation released aerial video of a shark chasing a school of fish in the waters off Jones Beach last week. (New York State Department of Parks and Recreation)

  • Shark chases school of fish near Jones Beach
    Image 2 of 2

    Aerial image of a shark in Long Island's Jones Beach chasing a school of fish. (New York State Department of Parks and Recreation)

This year, there have been an unprecedented 19 shark-sightings on Long Island's Nassau County in New York, County Executive Laura Curran tweeted.

A number of Nassau County beaches have been closed or restricted multiple times this summer due to shark sightings. Some beaches are restricting beach-goers to "knee-deep" swimming only. 

MORE SHARK SIGHTINGS CLOSE EAST COAST BEACHES

In a tweet, Currant said police are "intensifying aerial and water patrols out of an abundance of caution," and urged people to stay calm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July, Nassau County announced it would be enhancing helicopter patrols and ocean patrols over the shoreline to alert swimmers of any shark-sightings. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 