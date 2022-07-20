New York authorities release video of shark chasing fish near Long Island's Jones Beach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another shark sighting on Long Island was caught on camera in the waters off Jones Beach last week. The New York State Department of Parks and Recreation released an aerial video of a shark chasing a school of fish.

The video was taken from a state parks lifeguard drone. Officials say it is unclear if this is the same shark spotted multiple times over the weekend.

This year, there have been an unprecedented 19 shark-sightings on Long Island's Nassau County in New York, County Executive Laura Curran tweeted.

A number of Nassau County beaches have been closed or restricted multiple times this summer due to shark sightings. Some beaches are restricting beach-goers to "knee-deep" swimming only.

In a tweet, Currant said police are "intensifying aerial and water patrols out of an abundance of caution," and urged people to stay calm.

In July, Nassau County announced it would be enhancing helicopter patrols and ocean patrols over the shoreline to alert swimmers of any shark-sightings.