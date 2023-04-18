New York AG Letitia James to host 'first-ever statewide community gun buyback' in late April

New York Attorney General Letitia James will host what her office described as the "first-ever statewide community gun buyback" in late April.

Her office announced Tuesday that, as part of James' "ongoing efforts to protect New Yorkers from gun violence and keep communities safe," she will host the buyback Saturday, April 29.

"This one-day statewide initiative will feature nine simultaneous gun buyback events held across the state, at which the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will accept — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site," a media advisory states. "The OAG provides money in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers on site."

Working in partnership with local law enforcement agencies and leaders, James is hosting the April 29 gun buybacks at nine locations.

TRUMP GIVING DEPOSITION IN NEW YORK AS PART OF AG LETITIA JAMES' LAWSUIT

They buybacks that day are scheduled for the Family Life Academy in the Bronx, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; OAG Suffolk Regional Office in Hauppauge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Watervliet Dome in Albany County, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; American Legion Post in Kingston, Ulster County, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m; St. Lucy’s Food Pantry in Syracuse, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Johnson City Senior Center in Broome County, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Clinton County Fairgrounds in Plattsburgh, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Saint John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Niagara County, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The attorney general's office will provide $500 per assault rifle or ghost gun turned in on-site at each event, $75 per rifle or shotgun and $25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade or 3D printed gun. The office is offering $150 per handgun, and $500 will be given for the first handgun turned in per person.

MAN MAKES $21,000 SELLING 3D-PRINTED GUNS DURING NY AG GUN BUYBACK PROGRAM

The attorney general's office said it accepts both working and non-working firearms, and there is no limit on the number of firearms an individual can turn in. The guns must be unloaded and placed in a bag or a box. And no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun.

The media advisory said the statewide initiative is part of James’ efforts to combat gun violence and protect people from harm. To date, James has helped remove more than 4,000 guns from New York communities since 2019, her office said.

Fox News Digital contacted James's office for further comment Tuesday, but the office did not immediately reply.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's not the first time James' office has hosted gun buybacks. In January, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by New York gun retailers to block a slew of new gun control laws in the state, which they argued violated their Second Amendment rights and hurt their businesses.

Fox News Digital previously reported that data shows that in states with higher percentages of households with at least one gun, crimes are not higher than in states with strict gun laws.

Fox News' Paul Best, Michael Lee and Emma Colton contributed to this report.