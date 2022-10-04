Man makes $21,000 selling 3D-printed guns during NY AG gun buyback program

A New York man claims to have made $21,000 during a gun buyback program by 3D printing over 100 lower receivers and turning them over to police.

"I 3D-printed a bunch of lower receivers and frames for different kinds of firearms," the man, who would only identify himself as "Kem," told WKTV last week.

Kem says he printed the gun parts on a $200 3D printer he received as a gift for Christmas and then made the 6-hour drive to Utica, New York, where the Utica Police Department was hosting a gun buyback program for the New York State Attorney General's Office.

"And he sees the tote and says, 'how many firearms do you have?' And I said, '110,'" Kem reacalls.

From there, Kem said he spent the rest of the day negotiating with the Attorney General's staff over how much the payment for the 3D-printed parts would be.

"And it ended with the guy and a lady from the budget office finally coming around with the 42 gift cards and counting them in front of me," Kem said. "$21,000 in $500 gift cards."

Kem laughed off claims by the Attorney General's Office that the Utica gun buyback program was a large success, arguing such programs do nothing to reduce crime.

"I'm sure handing over $21,000 in gift cards to some punk kid after getting a bunch of plastic junk was a rousing success," Kem said. "Gun buybacks are a fantastic way of showing, number one, that your policies don't work, and, number 2, you're creating perverse demand. You're causing people to show up to these events, and, they don't actually reduce crime whatsoever."

The New York Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment, but told WKTV last week that it is "shameful that this individual exploited a program that has successfully taken thousands of guns off the streets to protect our communities from gun violence."

"We have partnered with local police throughout the state to recover more than 3,500 guns, and one individual’s greedy behavior won’t tarnish our work to promote public safety," the statement continued. "We have adjusted our policies to ensure that no one can exploit this program again for personal gain."