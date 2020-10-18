New wildfires in Utah, Colorado force evacuations, 0% contained

Authorities have ordered evacuations in Colorado and Utah as new wildfires blaze across the states.

The Range Fire and Fire Canyon Fire have already burned through thousands of acres in less than a day in Utah, with the cause of both fires still under investigation.

The Fire Canyon Fire is believed to be human-caused, according to Utah authorities.

The Range Fire has burned approximately 1,500 acres and is 0% contained so far, but authorities cautioned that homeowners may be able to return to their homes sometime on Sunday.

OFFICIALS SAY WILDFIRE IN ARIZONA NATIONAL FOREST IS '0% CONTAINED'

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said that nearly 900 homes have been evacuated already.

"It is still too dynamic to get in and even begin to assess where those homes may have been damaged or lost," said Mike Wagner, a member of the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

No deaths or injuries have been reported and a cause of the CalWood Fire has not yet been determined, authorities said.

New wildfires have continued to spread over parts of the western United States, spreading rapidly to consume thousands of acres over the course of a day.

In Arizona, the Horse Fire has consumed nearly 8,500 acres since starting on Thursday, the Daily Courier reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Residents in Crown King near Prescott National Forest were evacuated from the area over the weekend as the fire raged nearby. Authorities worry that the fire will damage necessary communication structures, making it even more difficult to combat and contain the blaze.