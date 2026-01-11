Left-wing group backs tens of thousands of anti-ICE demonstrations nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tens of thousands of anti-ICE protesters took to the streets of major cities across the country this weekend in a raft of demonstrations largely organized by a coalition of left-wing groups.

The ICE Out for Good coalition called for a "weekend of action" starting Saturday, organizing more than 1,000 events nationwide. The coalition was largely organized by Indivisible, the same left-wing group that pushed "No Kings" protests against President Donald Trump in 2025.

Protests focus on the death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week. She was killed in a confrontation with ICE agents after federal authorities say she attempted to run over one of the officers.

"Renee Nicole Good was a wife, a mother of three, and a member of her community. She, and the dozens of other sons, daughters, friends, siblings, parents, and community members who have been killed by ICE, should be alive today," said Indivisible co-executive director Leah Greenberg.

"This weekend, people across the country are coming together to grieve, honor those we’ve lost, and demand accountability from a system that has operated with impunity for far too long. ICE’s violence is not a statistic, it has names, families, and futures attached to it, and we refuse to look away or stay silent," she added.

Protests led to scuffles with police and arrests in several states on Saturday. Austin Police detained at least three anti-ICE agitators as protests escalated there.

Footage also shows Los Angeles police facing down protesters outside an ICE detention center.

Multiple arrests were made after a dispersal order was issued and protesters refused to leave the area as instructed, according to LAPD. Multiple agitators were seen on video being detained just before 7 p.m. local time.

"You must leave the area," police wrote in a statement on X.

Members of the Trump administration have reiterated that the ICE operations are targeting criminal illegal aliens. Vice President JD Vance highlighted a list of individuals arrested in Minnesota that includes convicted child rapists and murderers.

"Arresting and deporting these people is absolutely critical to national security. National democrats are going to get our law enforcement killed if they don't stop lying about this issue and the people working to keep us safe," Vance wrote on X.