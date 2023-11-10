Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico

New Mexico's top energy official, Sarah Cottrell Propst, will leave post at end of the year

Propst oversaw a period of unprecedented expansion of oil and natural gas production in NM

Associated Press
Published
close
Shooting at New Mexico conquistador statue protest Video

Shooting at New Mexico conquistador statue protest

A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting and wounding a man at a protest in Española, New Mexico, where officials had planned to install a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate, authorities said.

A top state regulator of the petroleum industry in New Mexico who helped implement new restrictions on methane pollution and waste is leaving her post at year's end, the governor's office announced Thursday.

Sarah Cottrell Propst is ending her five-year tenure as secretary of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department — a period that saw an unprecedented expansion of oil and natural gas production. New Mexico is the nation's No. 2 oil producer.

Advanced oil-drilling techniques have unlocked massive amounts of natural gas from New Mexico’s portion of the Permian Basin, which extends into Texas, while producers sometimes struggle to fully gather and transport the gas.

State oil and gas regulators recently updated regulations to limit methane venting and flaring at petroleum production sites to rein in releases and unmonitored burning of the potent climate warming gas, with some allowances for emergencies and mandatory reporting.

New Mexico Fox News graphic

Sarah Cottrell Propst will step down from her post as secretary of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department at the end of the year.

In a statement, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised Cottrell Propst for responsible stewardship of natural resources that limited local climate pollution.

She also highlighted Cottrell Propst's role in negotiating 2019 legislation that set benchmarks for modernizing the state's electrical grid with the integration of more electricity production from solar and wind installations.

Cottrell Propst has led an agency with more than 550 employees with responsibilities ranging from forest health to oversight of 35 state parks.