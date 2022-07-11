New Mexico teen dies from smoke inhalation in Albuquerque house fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 15-year-old boy whose body was found after a southeast Albuquerque house fire last week died from smoke inhalation, according to authorities who are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

Albuquerque Fire Department officials said Sunday that they’re conducting an arson investigation that might take about two weeks to complete.

There has been speculation that gas canisters fired by the SWAT team could have sparked the house fire.

Police said Brett Rosenau was found dead inside the home after the fire was put out following a SWAT standoff last Thursday that involved a wanted man named Qiaunt Kelley.

Rosenau followed Kelley into the home before the fire, but police don't know if the two knew each other.

The teen wasn’t shot by anyone despite what some bystanders at the scene told authorities and autopsy results will be released later by the Office of the Medical Investigator, according to police.

Police said they were trying to arrest Kelley for violating his probation and they also wanted to question him about a recent homicide investigation and an officer involved shooting.

Kelley ran from the home as firefighters extinguished the house fire, was taken into custody and then transported to a hospital for treatment of burn injuries.