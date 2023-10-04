Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico

New Mexico police officer charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of Black man at gas station

NM officer responded to call reporting that Black man allegedly left the premises without paying for beer

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez on Tuesday announced that a police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black man during a confrontation at a gas station.

Las Cruces Police Officer Brad Lunsford was booked on the single charge and released on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for Torrez said. A voicemail left at the office of Lunsford's attorney, Jess Lilley, was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Lunsford allegedly shot Presley Eze, 36, on Aug. 2, 2022, at a Las Cruces gas station after an employee of the business called 911 to report he saw Eze leaving with beer he did not pay for, authorities say.

Lunsford was the first officer to arrive. During a scuffle, Eze ended up on the ground on top of a second officer and he placed his hand on that officer's Taser.

CORRECTIONS OFFICER ACCUSED OF SMUGGLING DRUGS INTO NEW MEXICO JAIL

New Mexico Fox News graphic

New Mexico Attorney General charged a police officer in the shooting death of a Black man during a confrontation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lunsford drew his handgun and allegedly shot Eze once on the back left side of his head at point-blank range.

Eze’s parents, wife and son joined Torrez for the news conference in Las Cruces to announce the filing of the charge.

Torrez said his office consulted with use-of-force experts who concluded that the use of deadly force was not reasonable under the circumstances.

The attorney general called Eze's death "another example of poor police tactics resulting in an unjustifiable use of force to subdue an individual resisting arrest for the commission of a minor crime."