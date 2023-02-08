Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

New Mexico murder suspect on the run, cut off ankle monitor after being released from jail pretrial

Joe Anderson was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter for shooting and killing a man at a New Mexico house party

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A manhunt is underway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a murder suspect who allegedly cut off his ankle monitor after the state's Supreme Court ordered him to be held in jail pretrial. 

Joe Simon Hilario Anderson was arrested in December for the August murder of Raymond Aviles. A district court ordered him to be released from jail pretrial with a GPS monitor on Jan. 13, according to court records. 

The New Mexico Supreme Court overruled the district court's decision on Monday and ordered Anderson to be jailed, but he cut the monitor off after a warrant was issued for his arrest

"This is exactly why we filed pretrial detention in this matter," Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement. "Unfortunately this individual has cut off his ankle monitor and is in the wind." 

Joe Anderson, who has an ‘extensive criminal history,' cut off his ankle monitor after the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered him to be held pretrial in a murder case, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. 

Joe Anderson, who has an ‘extensive criminal history,' cut off his ankle monitor after the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered him to be held pretrial in a murder case, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.  (Albuquerque Police Department)

Anderson is accused of shooting and killing Aviles after the victim failed to return a motorcycle that was lent to him, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. 

Prosecutors noted that Anderson has an "extensive criminal history," including a conviction for voluntary manslaughter in 2016. 

In that case, Anderson shot Vicente Sanchez four times and killed him during a fight at a house party in November 2010. 

Joe Anderson was released from Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, pending trial. 

Joe Anderson was released from Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, pending trial.  (Google Maps)

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Anderson's apprehension. 

An attorney for Anderson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest