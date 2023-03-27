Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

New Mexican authorities continue to search for suspect in fatal shooting

NM police believe the shooting wasn't a random event, victims were targeted

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities continue to search Sunday for a suspect in a shooting outside a Farmington mall that left one person dead and another wounded. Police said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot at the Animas Valley Mall. 

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police said detectives believe it wasn’t a random event and the victims were targeted. 

Authorities said they’re still trying to notify the family of the victim whose name, age, and hometown haven’t been released yet. 

NEW MEXICO PLANS TO BUILD WILDLIFE HIGHWAY OVERPASS, SETTING ASIDE $100 MILLION FOR CONSERVATION PROJECTS

One person died and another was injured in a shooting outside a mall in New Mexico. Police are still investigating the shooting.

One person died and another was injured in a shooting outside a mall in New Mexico. Police are still investigating the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police were withholding the identity of the wounded person who remained hospitalized in stable condition.