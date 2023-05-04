New Jersey resident finds giant mounds of dumped pasta in woods

A New Jersey resident discovered what appeared to be hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta in her local woods last week.

Nina Jochnowitz was walking through a creek near Veterans Park in Old Bridge when she came across heaps of cooked spaghetti and macaroni.

Photos show mounds of pasta dumped across roughly 25 feet of woodland.

"A good estimate is more than 500 pounds of pasta dumped adjacent to the streams intersecting with Hilliard and Mimi," Jochnowitz wrote on Facebook.

Jochnowitz said that public works employees rapidly cleaned up the noodles after she posted about it on social media. Officials do not know who dumped the pasta or why.

The pictures were posted to a subreddit dedicated to New Jersey, resulting in some pasta-related jokes by commenters.

"We should send the perpetrators to the state penne tentiary," one Reddit user said.

"Italian grandmas: why would someone dump four servings of pasta in the woods like that?" another one joked.

Though it was a humorous situation, Jonchowitz said that the incident highlights Old Bridge's lack of bulk garbage pickup services. She also claimed that the pasta mounds had the potential to hurt the environment.

"You might say, ‘Who cares about pasta?’ But pasta has a PH level that will impact the water stream," Jochnowitz said to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "That water stream is important to clean up because it feeds into the town’s water supply…It was one of the fastest cleanups I’ve ever seen here."