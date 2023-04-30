New Jersey couple arrested after allegedly trying to mow down officers

A New Jersey husband and wife are behind bars after a routine traffic stop turned into a demolition derby that resulted in charges of attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated assault.

Marc Ferraiolo, 23, of Evesham, New Jersey, was arrested by the Evesham Police Department early Sunday morning and charged with two counts of first-degree murder of a police officer, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of third-degree eluding, four counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree injuring of a police canine.

His wife, Ruth Patton, 42, was charged with third-degree terroristic threats and fourth-degree obstruction of justice.

NJ HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER RAMS INTO POLICE OFFICER HELPING DISABLED MOTORIST: VIDEO

The Evesham Police Department said officers were tending to a motor vehicle crash at about 1 a.m. on Sunday when a white Hyundai sedan was heading toward them on Taunton Lake Road at an estimated speed of 80 mph in a 45 mph-zone.

Police said the vehicle appeared to speed up as it passed the officers who were investigating the crash, and they provided a description of the vehicle to other officers in the area.

One officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Willowbend and Evans roads, though the driver, later identified as Ferraiolo, continued driving through the red light at the intersection.

NEW JERSEY MOTHER, DAUGHTER, 9, FOUND AXED TO DEATH IN HOME

Officers recognized the vehicle and the suspect from previous encounters, and the pursuit was canceled. Instead, officers obtained a warrant for Ferraiolo’s arrest and went to his house to serve it.

When Ferraiolo pulled into his driveway, Patton got out of the vehicle and officers moved their vehicles behind his vehicle as he remained inside.

Ferraiolo was ordered out of the vehicle, but he ignored the order and instead started driving, putting his vehicle in reverse, pulling out of the driveway at a high rate of speed and nearly striking two officers, according to police.

Ferraiolo then hit a police vehicle with a K9 unit inside, police said, then drove toward the two officers who nearly got hit as he backed out of the driveway.

NEW JERSEY COLLEGE STUDENT ‘VICIOUSLY ASSAULTED’ AT KNIFEPOINT IN HER DORM ROOM: POLICE

The suspect then drove across the lawns of his neighbors and allegedly rammed the K9 vehicle three more times purposely before attempting to leave the scene again.

As Ferraiolo fled, he struck two more police vehicles until his Hyundai was disabled.

Before Ferraiolo could get out of the vehicle, police approached and removed him from inside.

He was given medical attention at the scene before being transported to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

As Ferraiolo was removed from his vehicle, Patton, police added, attempted to interfere with their actions and told them she would "kill officers."

Patton was ultimately arrested on the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers who were injured were treated at the scene, and the K9, Tango, is being treated by a veterinarian because of the four impacts to the vehicle it was inside.