Ex-officer sentenced following arrest for groping OnlyFans star in video while on duty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The former Nashville police officer seen groping an OnlyFans star's chest in a video filmed last year has been sentenced, and the star is reacting to the case that took more than a year to go through the legal system.

Sean Herman, 35, entered a "best interest" plea in Nashville criminal court on Thursday for a felony official misconduct charge, according to the Associated Press, resulting in one year of supervised probation. A second charge was dismissed.

Herman was fired from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) in May 2024, one day after detectives were made aware of the X-rated video, the department said in a news release. MNPD declined to comment on his sentencing to Fox News Digital.

"I actually wrapped my Porsche GT3 in a ‘metro flashing unit’ to express my issue with their handling of this case," the woman, who goes by the name Jordin, told Fox News Digital. She claimed that prosecutors "pushed the case 4x because they couldn’t find anything in discovery to validate their claims that Sean was doing this for 'monetary gain' purposes."

TENNESSEE MAN CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY RAPING UNCONSCIOUS WOMAN OUTSIDE CHURCH BEFORE SHE DIED

The video showed Jordin getting "pulled over" by Herman in what was supposed to look like a traffic stop, then exposing her chest and inviting Herman to touch her.

Jordin was then seen grabbing the officer's crotch over his pants.

While the officer's face was not shown in the video, according to News Channel 5, a Metro Nashville Police Department patch could be spotted on the officer's shoulder.

"That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do and, by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency," police spokesperson Don Aaron told the TV station.

TWO ARRESTED IN BRUTAL CINCINNATI MOB ATTACK; ONE WAS FREED ON BAIL DESPITE SERIOUS CHARGES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plea Herman made means he is not contesting the charges while maintaining factual innocence. He was granted judicial diversion, which means he could have the case dismissed and request that the charge be expunged from his record after successfully finishing probation under the judge's conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.