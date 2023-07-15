Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

New Jersey nursing home shooting leaves 2 dead, police say

A 73-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds at the facility

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A shooting at a nursing home in Hackensack, New Jersey, left two elderly people dead Saturday morning, police said. 

A 73-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds after officers responded to the scene following a 911 call before 9 a.m., the Hackensack Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook. 

No other details were released about the cause of the shooting or the victims. 

a picture of a Hackensack police car

A shooting at a Hackensack, New Jersey, nursing home left two people dead Saturday, police said.  (Hackensack Police Department)

The Hackensack Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating. 