New Jersey nurse gunned down at work by estranged husband in murder-suicide: police

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A New Jersey nurse was shot and killed inside her workplace in an apparent murder-suicide, after her estranged husband allegedly ambushed her outside and chased her into the building, authorities said.

Brandon Alexander, 35, targeted his wife, Victoria Alexander, 38, a nurse at the Excelcare Rehabilitation Facility in Egg Harbor Township, around 6 a.m. Monday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Brandon Alexander blocked his wife’s car in the parking lot as she arrived for work, got inside her vehicle and left two suicide notes on the dashboard, investigators said.

Prosecutors said that when a food delivery driver asked him to move his car, Victoria Alexander seized the chance to escape and ran into the building.

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Her husband, however, followed her inside and shot her multiple times before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.

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Victoria Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene. Brandon Alexander was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries, officials said.

Authorities described the shooting as an isolated incident. There were no reports of other injuries.

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Investigators did not immediately share the contents of the two apparent suicide notes.