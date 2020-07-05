New Jersey man dies after hit by July 4 fireworks blast: reports

A New Jersey man died after fireworks exploded outside a public housing complex early on the Fourth of July, according to reports.

Jersey City police officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to the Booker T. Washington housing buildings, where they found a victim bleeding heavily, The Associated Press reported.

RECORD NUMBER OF PEOPLE BUYING FIREWORKS THIS FOURTH OF JULY AMID CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Witnesses said the man, who has not been identified, was struck in the neck by fireworks, NJ.com reported. First responders worked to revive the man. He was later pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

As police investigated the area Saturday, abandoned liquor bottles and debris from illegal fireworks were littered on the sidewalk and street, according to the outlet.

New Jersey legalized the use of certain fireworks in 2017, allowing devices such as sparklers and poppers. Explosive and aerial products have remained illegal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jersey City appointed a task force to investigate the use of fireworks after multiple social media videos showed men having shootouts with Roman candles, according to the outlet.