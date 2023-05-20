Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey man charged with murder of mom who went missing on Mother’s Day

Norelis Mendoza was a mother to 1- and 3-year-old; Gregory Mallard reportedly has a violent past and served time for aggravated manslaughter

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Prosecution in Idaho students’ murder case should be ‘laser focused’ on finding Kohberger motive: Mark Smith Video

Prosecution in Idaho students’ murder case should be ‘laser focused’ on finding Kohberger motive: Mark Smith

Attorney Mark Smith unpacks what to expect from University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Brian Kohberger’s court appearance Monday.

A New Jersey man was charged Friday in the death of a woman reported missing Sunday and whose body was later found off a highway in Bayonne, officials said. 

Gregory Mallard, 35, was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and multiple other charges, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release. 

Norelis Mendoza, 32, was last seen a week ago at her mom's home in New Jersey. Her body was found by authorities Wednesday in a wooded area off Route 440 near the Jersey City border. 

Her death is being investigated as domestic violence. 

TEXAS WOMAN SAYS SHE'S CHICAGO MISSING CHILD FROM OVER TWENTY YEARS AGO: REPORTS 

Norelis Mendoza smiling

Norelis Mendoza, a mother of two, was found dead Wednesday. Her murder is being investigated as domestic violence, officials said.  (Jersey City Police Department)

GABBY PETITO CASE: ONE YEAR ON FROM A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT THAT COULD HAVE PREVENTED MURDER 

Mallard has a violent past, having previously served 10 years for aggravated manslaughter, NJ.com reported. 

Mendoza’s cousin Geovanni Molina told WCBS-TV her murder is a "nightmare. Absolutely devastated."

Molina also revealed that she was a mother of two. 

"A 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, they don't get to see their mother anymore," Molina said. "They didn't get to spend Mother's Day with their mom." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mendoza's cause of death hasn't been revealed. 