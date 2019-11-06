Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey man caught faking slip and fall for insurance money sentenced to probation, community service

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 6 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

New Jersey man caught on surveillance video faking a slip and fall was sentenced Monday to probation, community service and ordered to pay restitution, according to a report.

WABC-TV reported Alexander Goldinsky of Randolph received two years of probation and 14 hours of community service.

He also was ordered to pay $563.48 to an insurance company.

Prosecutors said the 58-year-old, an independent contractor who was subcontracted to do work at a Woodbridge company, filed an insurance claim for bogus injuries.

Raw video: Man caught faking fall charged with insurance fraudVideo

He filed a claim alleging he was injured after he slipped and fell at the business.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, security footage showed him intentionally throwing ice cubes on the ground. In the video, released by prosecutors, Goldinsky is seen "falling" onto the floor near the ice he threw.

Goldinsky was arrested in January and charged with third-degree insurance fraud and theft by deception.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.