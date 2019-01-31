New Jersey man caught faking ice cube 'slip-and-fall' for insurance money, prosecutors say

A New Jersey man has been caught on surveillance video faking a fall, bogus injuries, for which prosecutors said he filed an insurance claim, reports say.

Alexander Goldinsky, 57, filed a claim between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1 alleging he was injured after he slipped and fell at a business in Woodbridge Township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

Goldinsky, however, was seen on security cameras at his workplace intentionally throwing ice cubes on the ground. In the video, released by prosecutors, the man is seen "falling" onto the floor near the ice he threw.

The Randolph-based man works as an independent contractor and was subtracted to work at a company in Woodbridge at the time of the incident.

“Fraudulent claims cost everyone and we will aggressively prosecute those who illegally manipulate the system.” Prosecutor Andrew Carey stated.

Goldinsky was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged this week with insurance fraud and theft by deception in a bogus insurance claim.