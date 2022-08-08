New Jersey hospital worker arrested after ‘large cache of rifles, shotguns, handguns’ found inside office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital has been arrested after police say they found "a large cache of rifles, shotguns and handguns, along with assorted ammunition for the firearms" in an unlocked closet inside the facility.

Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, was taken into custody Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Secaucus Police Department. A spokesperson for Hudson Regional Hospital, where he worked, told the Jersey Journal that Alonalayoff is no longer employed there.

"The unsecured storage of a large cache of weaponry, especially in this location, certainly creates a risk to public safety," Secaucus Police Dennis Miller said in a statement. "I commend the efforts and professionalism of all the police personnel involved in this investigation and am thankful this situation was resolved without anyone being harmed."

Alonalayoff is charged with possession of an assault firearm and two counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine, police say.

The cache was uncovered on July 18 after Secaucus Police responded to the hospital to investigate a report of a bomb threat.

"During a safety sweep of the hospital, [a] bomb detection canine gave a positive indication on an unlocked closet within an office," police said. "Upon entering the closet, police discovered a large cache of rifles, shotguns and handguns, along with assorted ammunition for the firearms."

The cache, according to Secaucus Police, included 11 handguns of various calibers, 27 rifles and shotguns and a Kriss Vector .45 caliber semi-automatic rifle.

"The bomb threat was later determined to be a hoax," police concluded.