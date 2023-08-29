Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

New Jersey child removed from house where 30 dead dogs were found, suspects arrested: police

Evesham Township Police Department says around 100 animals died at the house

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Jersey police removed a child from a home where dozens of animals were found malnourish or dead Monday.

Evesham Township residents Rebecca Halbach, 35, and Brandon Leconey, 32, were charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree animal cruelty. Leconey was transported to jail after his arrest, while Halbach was sent to a hospital for an unrelated medical condition before being booked.

Evesham Township Police Department officers were alerted when a witness reported seeing multiple malnourished dogs on the property. Police raided the residence and found over 30 dead dogs on the property.

"Contact was made with the homeowners, at the residence, and officers found living and deceased dogs in the residence," Evesham Township Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Officers also found that the conditions in the residence were extremely poor due to the amount of deceased animals throughout the home."

TEXAS WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FELONY ANIMAL CRUELTY AFTER DOZENS OF HORSES, DOGS FOUND DEAD ON PROPERTY

Rebecca Halbach and Brandon Leconey mugshots

Rebecca Halbach and Brandon Leconey were charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree animal cruelty.  (Evesham Township Police Department via FOX 29 Philadelphia)

The child who was found living in the squalid conditions was taken under the wing of New Jersey's Division of Child Protection & Permanency.

Fourteen living dogs, and an unknown number of rabbits and cats, were living in the house at the time of the raid. Most of them were severely sick, and one canine passed away.

"[Nine] dogs have been transported to the Mt. Laurel Animal Hospital, with several in extremely poor health," the police's press release read. "One dog was in such poor health, that euthanization [sic] was required."

NYC COUNCILWOMAN CALLING FOR INCREASED PRISON TIME, FELONY CHARGES FOR ANIMAL ABUSERS 

Evesham Township Police Department exteriors

Evesham Township Police Department officers were alerted when a witness reporting seeing multiple malnourished dogs on the property. (Google Maps)

Authorities said they believed roughly 100 animals died at the house. More animal cruelty charges may be added as police sort through the remains.

"The investigation has generated information that as many as 100 dogs have died in this home, many of which are present in the home or are suspected to have been buried on the property," police explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mt. Laurel Animal Hospital exteriors

The malnourished dogs were taken to Mt. Laurel Animal Hospital for treatment. (Google Maps)

Evesham Township Police Department is actively investigating the incident. 