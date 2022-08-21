Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

New Jersey amusement park train strikes, injures 2-year-old, police say

A train at the Land of Make Believe theme park in New Jersey struck and injured a two-year-old over the weekend, police said

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A train at a New Jersey amusement park struck and seriously injured a 2-year-old child on Saturday afternoon, police say. 

The accident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township in northern New Jersey, Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey State Police said.  

A New Jersey State Police vehicle. 

A New Jersey State Police vehicle.  (Getty Images)

The child was airlifted to a hospital and listed in critical condition. The child’s condition as of Sunday was not available. The Land of Make Believe could not be reached for comment. 

Curry told New Jersey 101.5 at noon Sunday that he had no update on the child's condition or any new information about the circumstances of the accident, which remains under investigation.

Land of Make Believe, a 30-acre water and amusement park with rides, games, and other activities, was created in 1954 on a former dairy farm in Warren County. The park's website calls the train a "family favorite." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  