New Hampshire wildlife officials rescue bear cub after mother hit by vehicle

The rescued bear club will be rehabilitated until it can be released back into the wild

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A New Hampshire bear cub tragically lost his mother but still has a chance at survival due to the help of wildlife experts.

The female bear was struck and killed by a car on Route 16 in Wakefield, NH on Wednesday morning, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Law Enforcement Division said.

A bear cub was rescued by New Hampshire wildlife officials after its' mother was hit and killed by a car.

"A single cub was spotted in the area which unless caught and rehabilitated would most likely perish," the agency said in a Facebook post.

The agency said that the cub was found wandering around Route 16 and likely would have perished if it was not rescued.

The cub will be rehabilitated until it reaches an age where it can be released back into the wild.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 