New Hampshire ski area set to reopen after commission overhall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort.

The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned July 20 in a power struggle with the Gunstock Area Commission, a five-member body appointed by county lawmakers. They said they would return if two commission members stepped down. Peter Ness resigned Friday; and lawmakers accepted the resignation of David Strang during an emergency meeting Monday night.

They also appointed Denise Conroy, of Alton, to the commission.

NEW HAMPSHIRE SKI RESORT CLOSED AFTER MANAGEMENT RESIGNED FOLLOWING TENSION WITH COMMISSION

48 PEOPLE RESCUED FROM STUCK TRAM CARS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE SKI RESORT

"It feels great, feels wonderful," said Conroy, whose husband is a ski instructor at Gunstock. "After weeks of just chaos and arguing it feels great to get back to work," she told WMUR-TV.