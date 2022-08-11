New Hampshire officials determine Harmony Montgomery was 'murdered'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Hampshire authorities announced that the case of missing child Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation.

"Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester, New Hampshire, in the beginning of December 2019," New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday, citing evidence officials have collected.

Montgomery went missing at age 5 sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, but police only learned of her disappearance two years later. Her remains have not been found.

"I'm beyond saddened that we stand here today to announce that the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is now officially a homicide investigation," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said Thursday at the press briefing.

"As I stated from the beginning of this investigation and throughout, every effort has been made to bring Harmony home to her family. Our commitment to bringing Harmony home has not wavered, nor will it. Bringing Harmony home will continue to be the number one priority for the Manchester Police Department," the police chief continued.

Montgomery went missing from her father’s custody in 2019, according to authorities, but a missing person report wasn’t filed until late last year when her noncustodial mother learned she had never been registered to attend school in her father’s hometown.

The adoptive father of Montgomery's little brother posted on Twitter Thursday that it's "nearly impossible and unjust to use words to describe how our family feels on this very sad day."

"Harmony should be enjoying the fun that kids experience each summer. Instead, we're all left with a depth of sadness that we struggle to accept or understand," Miller said in a statement posted in his tweet. "Our son, Jamison, will forever be challenged with trying to understand the brutal and senseless loss of his sister."

Adam Montgomery, the girl's father, has been held without bail since January on child abuse and other charges in connection with the case. His estranged wife and Harmony’s stepmom, Kayla Montgomery, has been charged with fraud and other charges after allegedly collecting food stamps in the girl’s name for months after she last saw her and again for lying to the grand jury.

In June, police returned to the former home where the young girl had lived with her father and stepmother and were seen collecting evidence such as an old refrigerator.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are not making further comments at this time.

Officials are calling on anyone with information on the young girl and her murder to come forward by calling or texting a 24-hour tipline: 603-203-6060.

