Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire bus driver accused of assaulting disabled students

The Hudson, NH, driver allegedly slapped, kicked, and grabbed 3 children aged 6 and under

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former bus driver who drove children with disabilities has been accused of slapping, kicking and grabbing several of them, police said Tuesday.

The driver, 68, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested on nine misdemeanor charges of simple assault involving three students ages 5 and 6, Police Chief Tad Dionne said at a news conference. Seven of the charges are related to one student.

OHIO SCHOOL BUS DRIVER CALLED A 'HERO' AFTER SAVING STUDENT FROM PASSING CAR: VIDEO

Police said school officials in Hudson learned on Feb. 20 about the incident on Feb. 17. The driver also is accused of throwing water at a child and covering a child's mouth on the bus.

A Hudson, New Hampshire, bus driver is accused of assaulting three children, all of whom were disabled.

A Hudson, New Hampshire, bus driver is accused of assaulting three children, all of whom were disabled.

There were no injuries, Dionne said. He said police are reviewing video taken on the bus.

SOROS-BACKED DA CUTS DEAL GIVING NO JAIL TIME TO 'WASTED' BUS DRIVER WHO KILLED CYCLIST IN CRASH

The woman, who had been working with a bus company that transports students with disabilities since 2017, was released on $500 bail and is scheduled for a court appearance in Nashua on April 6. She is no longer working for the company, Dionne said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number listed for her was not in service.