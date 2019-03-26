New face on Texas most-wanted list: MS-13 member with MS-13 tattooed on his face

You don't have to be an expert in gang tattoos to spot the latest addition to Texas' 10 most wanted fugitives list.

Authorities in "The Lone Star State" are hoping the listing's newest add won't be tough to find: A gang member whose face is literally branded with "MS-13."

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday that a cash reward up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture of 34-year-old Rodrigo Flores.

Flores, who is affiliated with the MS-13 gang, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member, officials said.

"Flores was born in El Paso, Texas, and still has ties to the area," the agency said. "His violent criminal history includes a 2012 conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in El Paso."

Flores subsequently served a five-year prison sentence in Texas and has also spent time in federal prison for drug offenses.

Flores is described as 5-7, 180 pounds with numerous tattoos on his face, back, chest, neck, hands, arms and legs, in addition to a scar on his right forearm. The 34-year-old has the letters "M" and "S" on his cheeks and the number 13 on his chin.

"Flores may be known by the nicknames of 'Scrappy' and 'Rigo,'" officials said.

Authorities have advised anyone who spots Flores to not attempt to apprehend him, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the 34-year-old's whereabouts is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through the Texas DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture. Tips can also be submitted on Facebook by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link.

"All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name," officials said.