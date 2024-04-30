Anti-Israel mob at Columbia reveals exactly what they will target next after taking over academic building

After anti-Israel agitators at Columbia University took over an academic building early Tuesday morning, students and administrators alike have been left to wonder: What’s next?

At approximately 12:30 a.m., more than 100 protesters marched across the academic lawn of Columbia's Manhattan campus and invaded Hamilton Hall, an academic building used by the dean. The mob shattered windows, barricaded doors using tables and chairs, and obscured windows of the facility while continuing calls for Columbia to divest from Israel.

The crowd outside the iconic academic building, named after Revolutionary War hero and America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, gave an indication as to what their next target would be.

"No divestment, no commencement," the group chanted, according to the student newspaper Columbia Spectator, referencing the university’s graduation ceremony that is currently scheduled for Wednesday, May 15.

The students have threatened to derail the commencement and potentially force the university to cancel or postpone the ceremony.

The University of Southern California informed students earlier this week that it was canceling the university's main commencement ceremony as safety concerns mount amid anti-Israel sentiment.

On Tuesday, the protesters dialed up their demonstration by taking over an academic building and the language they used during chants and signs suggests they are not intending to end their disruptions any time soon.

According to Columbia Spectator, students draped flags and banners outside of Hamilton that read: "Gaza Calls, Columbia Falls," "Liberation Education," and "Student Intifada."

The protesters said online that they plan to occupy Hamilton until "Columbia meets every one of our demands."

"Protestors have voiced their intention to remain at Hind’s Hall until Columbia concedes to CUAD’s three demands: divestment, financial transparency, and amnesty," read a statement apparently from the group, posted on X.

The agitators who linked arms directly outside the building echoed similar sentiments.

The shouting and chanting continued for hours, with students at approximately 2:30 a.m. adding: "No divestment, no commencement."

"We will honor all the martyrs, all the parents, mothers, fathers," protesters chanted early Tuesday morning. "We will honor all the martyrs, all the children, sons, and daughters."

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," they echoed, and: "Palestine will live forever."

Those protesting also chanted: "I believe that we will win."

As Hamilton Hall remained occupied through the morning, Columbia University announced that it would be restricting access to the campus and locking down additional buildings.