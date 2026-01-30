Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Illegal Immigrants

Nevada judge frees convicted MS-13 killer despite government warnings about public safety

Harvey Laureano-Rosales was convicted of first-degree murder and has been in ICE custody for over 2 years

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Sean Hannity: Democrats’ anti-ICE outrage is pure political theater Video

Sean Hannity: Democrats’ anti-ICE outrage is pure political theater

Fox News host Sean Hannity dissects how Democrats’ anti-I.C.E. ‘outrage’ is detached from reality on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite a Justice Department warning, a Nevada judge recently ordered the immediate release of an illegal immigrant and MS-13 gang member convicted of murder back into the community.

U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2014, ordered the Jan. 21 release of El Salvador national Harvey Laureano-Rosales, a 54-year-old who illegally entered the U.S. in 1987.

Court documents allege the government was attempting to deport Laureano-Rosales to Mexico without due process, and in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, prompting his release.

The Nevada U.S. attorney’s office said it will seek further legal action, noting Laureano-Rosales' release poses a risk to public safety.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES ICE IN IOWA ILLEGALLY DETAINED MAN, TRIED TO 'COVER ITS TRACKS'

MS-13 tag on building in Los Angeles

Laureano-Rosales allegedly has tattoos identifying him as an MS-13 gang member. (John Alle/Santa Monica Coalition)

"Our office remains committed to protecting public safety and enforcing the law remain top priorities," First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Sigal Chattah wrote in a statement. "In this matter, however, the outcome results in the release of a convicted murderer and known MS-13 gang member into the community, raising serious public-safety concerns."

"We are deeply troubled by the risks posed to the public and will continue to pursue all lawful avenues to address those concerns and safeguard the community," she added.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Laureano-Rosales has a final order of removal from the U.S., meaning he is required by federal law to remain in immigration custody, and releasing him conflicts with that law.

KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA SEEN FOR FIRST TIME SINCE RELEASE, PLEDGES TO 'CONTINUE TO FIGHT' TRUMP ADMIN

Migrants at the southern border

Officials said Laureano-Rosales crossed the southern border into the U.S. illegally when he was 16 years old. (Christian Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images)

While Laureano-Rosales' immigration case was ongoing, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ordered removal should proceed, triggering the mandatory detention period required by federal immigration law.

Court documents allege when Laureano-Rosales entered the U.S. nearly 40 years ago at age 16, he became a member of MS-13, kick-starting a violent criminal career.

He was convicted of a number of gang-related crimes, including first-degree murder, and granted parole in November 2022.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection police officers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers stand outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building during a protest, Jan. 17, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Days after being paroled, Laureano-Rosales was taken into custody by ICE, where he has remained for the last two-and-a-half years.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Attorneys claim Laureano-Rosales is no longer a part of MS-13 or the Mexican Mafia, and was not deported under the Biden administration due to fears he would be tortured or killed if sent back to El Salvador or Mexico.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue