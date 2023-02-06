Nevada puppy left for dead in desert built life among pack of wild coyotes before capture: rescuers

A white dog in Nevada that was likely dumped in the desert as a puppy and left for dead was rescued after living among a pack of coyotes – and may have even been leading the pack.

"It seems like he may have been put out there between seven and eight months and somehow or another, the coyotes just accepted him," Susan McMullen of the Southern Nevada Trapping Team told Fox 5.

The dog, named Ghost, was first reported on social media in July, when a resident of Inspirada spotted him. In the months following, any time residents would approach Ghost, he would disappear, according to Fox 5.

Some community members said Ghost may have even been the coyote pack’s leader, but he was spotted limping in recent days, which prompted McMullen and her team to capture him, the outlet reported.

"He was actually just running with them and eating with them, but then he started to limp, and we were afraid limping that the coyotes could turn on him," McMullen said.

The trapping team received tips on his whereabouts from neighbors in the Henderson area, which is located about 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas, and spent days trying to rescue the white pup.

Last Saturday, rescuers finally managed to lure Ghost into a crate with food.

"When he got into that crate… He just sat down. I think he was also relieved," McMullen’s partner Timi Zondiros told Fox 5.

Ghost has since taken to human affection despite his previous life living in the wild.

"He is the sweetest, most loving dog… he comes up to you he wants to be petted, he wants to be held," Zondiros said.

His rescuers hope to find him a loving home, with Zondiros arguing Ghost "is going to be the best dog because they are the most grateful, the ones that are rescued."

He needs medical attention after living with the coyotes, and has cuts on his face and body from fights. He also has an ear infection, a broken toe that needs to be amputated, an eye infection, and a procedure to remove his scrotum.

"He’s got some rocks in his belly because he was probably hungry and ate some rocks, so we are just going to watch those and hopefully those will pass so we don’t have to have yet another surgery," McMullen said.

The rescue team, meanwhile, is prepping Ghost for his eventual adoption, working to get him crate and leash trained and noted he has trouble sleeping at night and paces.